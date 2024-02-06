Raiders player arrested on Strip on suspicion of DUI

The Raiders said in a statement that they were aware of an incident involving the player and were in the process of gathering more information.

Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) stretches before an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Tuesday morning on the Strip, according to reports.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robinson last night,” a statement provided by the team read. “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said Robinson was arrested after police responded to a call at 5:59 a.m. in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. No further details were immediately provided.

Robinson, 24, signed with the Raiders last offseason and spent much of the season on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster late in the season.

He played in six games and recorded one sack.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 out of Florida State.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.