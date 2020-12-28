Police respond to woman barricaded in apartment with machete

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road were closed at Maryland Parkway as of 10:40 a.m.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road were closed at Maryland Parkway because of a large police presence on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was delayed in parts of central Las Vegas on Monday morning due to a woman barricaded in an apartment with a machete.

Las Vegas police officer Misael Parra said police were called to an apartment on the 1100 block of East Desert Inn road at 9:13 a.m. for a “family disturbance.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

