Crime

Police respond to woman barricaded in apartment with machete

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 11:05 am
 
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road were closed at Maryland Parkway because o ...
Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road were closed at Maryland Parkway because of a large police presence on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Traffic was delayed in parts of central Las Vegas on Monday morning due to a woman barricaded in an apartment with a machete.

Las Vegas police officer Misael Parra said police were called to an apartment on the 1100 block of East Desert Inn road at 9:13 a.m. for a “family disturbance.”

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Desert Inn Road were closed at Maryland Parkway as of 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

