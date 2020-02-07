Police say fire at Las Vegas Strip hotel did not involve sex assault

An investigation into a fire and sexual assault reported at the Excalibur on Wednesday has determined that no such assault occurred, Las Vegas police said.

Authorities said they were called to the hotel and casino at 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South at 11:32 a.m. for a report of a fire on the sixth floor. One person was injured during what was described at the time as a related sexual assault and fire that involved a burned mattress in a room. No evacuations were necessary.

But on Friday morning, Las Vegas police issued a press release saying that after an “extensive investigation by LVMPD which utilized many resources, it was determined there was no sexual assault related to this event.”

Police also said there is “no ongoing threat to the public.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate the matter, which is now being treated as an arson case.

“Our partners at the Clark County Fire Department are assisting with that aspect of the investigation,” police said.

