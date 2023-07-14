104°F
Crime

Police searching for ‘doggy door’ burglar in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2023 - 9:22 am
 
Photos were released of the person connected to a series of burglaries where they entered homes ...
Photos were released of the person connected to a series of burglaries where they entered homes through doggy doors and windows. (Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Command via Facebook)

Las Vegas police are looking for a person connected to a series of home burglaries in the southwest valley who enters homes by crawling through doggy doors and windows.

Photos of the person were posted by the Metropolitan Police Department Enterprise Area Command on Facebook. The person is seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and pants.

People who have been the victim of a similar burglary who have not reported the incident or who know the person connected to the burglaries should contact Detective Prunchak at 702-828-5759 or Detective Karas at 702-828-2811.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

