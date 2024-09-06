Police seek help finding driver of Dodge involved in hit-and-run, fatality

A man and a woman were involved in a physical altercation on Aug. 28. He was stabbed and hit by a vehicle that left the scene, police said.

An orange 2015 Dodge Challenger bearing California plate 8MFG144, fled from the Aug. 28, 2024, scene, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in finding a driver in a hit-and-run crash that struck a man fleeing after he was stabbed in an unrelated altercation.

The driver of an orange 2015 Dodge Challenger with California plate 8MFG144 left the scene at South Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, after striking the man, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The 3 a.m. Aug. 28 incident at South Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue began with a physical altercation involving a man and woman. According to Metro, the woman stabbed the man several times in self-defense.

At some point, the man fled from the scene and was struck by the Challenger.

Auntrell Clark, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death is pending, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Investigators believe the vehicle is unrelated to the initial incident but are seeking the public’s assistance in finding it. The investigation is an ongoing, joint effort by Metro’s homicide section and fatal detail.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

