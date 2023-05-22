93°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Police seek man in connection with Las Vegas bus shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2023 - 3:10 pm
 
Detectives are asking the public to assist in apprehending, 25-year-old Dominic Johnson, a susp ...
Detectives are asking the public to assist in apprehending, 25-year-old Dominic Johnson, a suspect involved in a shooting on May 3, 2023, that occurred on a public bus near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Dominic Johnson (Metropolitan Police Department)
Dominic Johnson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police announced they’re looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting on a bus on North Eastern Avenue near Bonanza Road earlier this month.

Dominic Johnson is wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department. Metro released photos of Johnson on Monday and is hoping somebody will recognize him and provide information about where he might be.

Police said Johnson got on the bus and sat down. As the bus approached a stop, he pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times, then got off the bus and fled, police allege.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. No update on his condition was immediately available Monday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
3
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
4
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
5
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Las Vegas police search for gunman in Strip double shooting
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
Man fatally shot by another man in West Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill woman holding a knife
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
18-year-old dies in northeast Las Vegas shooting
2 children shot on northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street
2 children shot on northwest Las Vegas neighborhood street