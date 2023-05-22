Police seek man in connection with Las Vegas bus shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is trying to track down a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting aboard a bus.

Detectives are asking the public to assist in apprehending, 25-year-old Dominic Johnson, a suspect involved in a shooting on May 3, 2023, that occurred on a public bus near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Dominic Johnson (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police announced they’re looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting on a bus on North Eastern Avenue near Bonanza Road earlier this month.

Dominic Johnson is wanted by the Metropolitan Police Department. Metro released photos of Johnson on Monday and is hoping somebody will recognize him and provide information about where he might be.

Police said Johnson got on the bus and sat down. As the bus approached a stop, he pulled a handgun and shot the victim several times, then got off the bus and fled, police allege.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center. No update on his condition was immediately available Monday.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.