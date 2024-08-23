Police: Suspected impaired driver sideswipes NLVPD vehicle

An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was struck by a suspected impaired driver Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, on southbound Interstate 15 Cheyenne. (North Las Vegas Police Department via X)

A North Las Vegas Police Department officer escaped injury Thursday night when a suspected impaired driver sideswiped his parked vehicle.

Yamila Perdomo-Hernandez, 52, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on charges of DUI and failure to maintain a lane of travel, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 15 near Cheyenne Avenue. The officer was on patrol when he came across a two-vehicle crash. He had both vehicles move onto the shoulder of the freeway and remained at the scene while he waited for the Nevada State Police to respond.

While waiting, police said, a gray Volkswagen sedan, driven by Perdomo-Hernandez, was approaching the scene where she failed to maintain her lane of travel and sideswiped the patrol vehicle. The officer was outside of his vehicle, speaking to the drivers involved in the initial crash, and was not injured.

