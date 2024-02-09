50°F
Crime

Police provide info on Summerlin vehicle break-in series

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2024 - 10:55 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police Friday morning are expected to provide information about a series of vehicle break-ins.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command, near Desert Foothills Drive and Far Hills Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

