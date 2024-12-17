‘Possible threat’ graffitied on UnitedHealth Group building in Las Vegas

A UnitedHealth Group employee called the police to report that the three words were graffitied on the company’s corporate office in Las Vegas: deny, depose and defend.

Members of the New York police crime scene unit investigate bullets lying on the sidewalk at the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

A UnitedHealth Group employee called the police to report that three words were graffitied on the company’s corporate office in Las Vegas: deny, depose and defend.

These three words are said to be commonly used to describe practices used by insurance companies to deny claims.

They are also similar to the three words found inscribed on ammunition found near the body of Brian Thompson, the CEO of United Healthcare, after he was shot and killed on the streets of Manhattan on Dec. 4: “delay,” “deny” and “depose.”

On Thursday morning at around 10 a.m., a UnitedHealth employee whose name was redacted called 911 to report the graffiti, which the employee said appeared overnight on the building at 2720 N. Tenaya Way.

“We’re thinking it’s a possible threat,” the caller told police, according to a recording of the call shared with the Review-Journal. The person, whose name was redacted, requested police response to the building.

The caller said that although there was footage of the incident, the company couldn’t share it with police because of a contract with an external security company.

UnitedHealth Group did not respond to a request for comment. A Review-Journal photographer who visited the office Saturday to see if the graffiti was still there was asked to leave the property.

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that police responded to a call in the 2700 block of Tenaya Way regarding the destruction of private property and that no arrest had been made. Police said the investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect charged in the death of Thompson, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson,” the UnitedHealth Group said in a statement published on the company’s website. “Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

UnitedHealth Group also said in a statement published on the site that Mangione and his parents were not UnitedHealthcare members.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky. Review-Journal staff writer Alan Halaly contributed to this report.