Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat

Raul Carbajal (Metropolitan Police Department)

A California man faces a felony animal abuse charge after he was suspected of taping a puppy’s mouth shut and leaving it for nearly two hours in a locked car on the top floor of a Strip casino parking garage on Wednesday.

Raul Carbajal of Corona Del Mar, California, faces a willful or malicious treatment of an animal charge. He was arrested about 3:20 p.m. in the parking lot at the Bellagio.

The 3-month-old husky, its mouth secured shut with electrical tape, was rescued from an all-black 2001 Mercedes-Benz by casino security personnel through an open sunroof. According to an arrest report, the doors were locked, the windows were rolled up and the car was parked in direct sunlight.

The report says video showed Carbajal parking the vehicle shortly before 1:15 p.m. and going inside the casino.

Bellagio’s video system showed that Carbajal played a gaming machine for about an hour before leaving the casino shortly after 3 p.m. when he was questioned by officers who had responded to a call about the dog being in a car.

An animal control officer also responded with a thermometer showing the car had a temperature of nearly 108 degrees. The puppy survived.

Carbajal had an MGM Resorts gaming card and a gaming voucher for 75 cents when he was arrested before being transported to the Clark County Detention Center, the report stated.

