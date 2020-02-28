Report: Woman’s shooting near UNLV came after months of harrassment

Las Vegas police say a man who shot a woman near the UNLV campus on Feb. 13 harassed, assaulted and threatened the victim in the months prior to the shooting.

Logan M. Larkin (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas near the UNLV campus. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 4800 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This week, police arrested Logan M. Larkin, 34, of Las Vegas, in the shooting of his ex-girlfriend, who survived the attack carried out in a Jack in the Box parking lot in the 4800 block of Maryland Parkway, near Tropicana Avenue, at 12:25 p.m.

Police said the woman was driving through the fast food restaurant parking lot when she was shot. She then drove out of the parking lot, with her vehicle coming to rest in front of a Bank of America branch just down the street.

An arrest report for Larkin alleges the shooting was the culmination of months of domestic violence. The woman said she had dated Larkin for three years but broke up with him in April 2019. She said in one incident during the relationship, Larkin strangled her to the point of unconsciousness.

“(She) said acquaintances between herself and Larkin tell her that Larkin was looking for her, and he paid them in methamphetamine for information on her,” the report said.

Larkin is a convicted felon who has at least 27 different arrests that were prosecuted in Las Vegas Justice Court since 2004, according to online records. They range from drug charges to battery and brandishing a weapon.

“(The victim) said Larkin was a felon for trafficking drugs and he should blame himself for the way his life is, and she should not have to leave the state to be safe from him,” police wrote of the victim.

The woman secured a protective order against Larkin in May 2019, around the same time that police said Larkin broke into the victim’s home and stole her cell phone. She’d also applied for an enhanced protection order in November 2019 and reported to police he’d confronted her in a casino, then spat in her face. The case was not prosecuted.

Police said they subsequently recovered video evidence showing a man they identified as Larkin shooting the victim in the Jack in the Box parking lot.

Larkin now faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, domestic battery, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and two felony drug charges. He had a court hearing scheduled for Thursday but was not in court because he refused to be transported from the jail to the Regional Justice Center.

