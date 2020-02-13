Woman expected to survive after being shot near UNLV

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting in her car at a Bank of America parking lot.

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Las Vegas near the UNLV campus. Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 4800 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was shot Thursday afternoon near the UNLV campus in what police described as a domestic incident.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of South Maryland Parkway at about 12:25 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez said. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting in her car at a Bank of America parking lot. She told officers a man had shot at her when she was in the parking lot of a nearby Jack in the Box.

UNLV police tweeted out to students that there was a “shooting at Bank of America.” Metro said the woman drove to the bank after she was shot. Police said the shooting occurred in a domestic dispute.

Shooting BofA Maryland Parkway suspect described as White Male Adult wearing jeans and silver shirt fled east. If you observe the suspect notify UPD/LVMPD vial 9-1-1 — University Police Services (@UPDSouth) February 13, 2020

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

