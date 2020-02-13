Woman expected to survive after being shot near UNLV
Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting in her car at a Bank of America parking lot.
A woman was shot Thursday afternoon near the UNLV campus in what police described as a domestic incident.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of South Maryland Parkway at about 12:25 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Officer Aden OcampoGomez said. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound sitting in her car at a Bank of America parking lot. She told officers a man had shot at her when she was in the parking lot of a nearby Jack in the Box.
UNLV police tweeted out to students that there was a “shooting at Bank of America.” Metro said the woman drove to the bank after she was shot. Police said the shooting occurred in a domestic dispute.
Shooting BofA Maryland Parkway suspect described as White Male Adult wearing jeans and silver shirt fled east. If you observe the suspect notify UPD/LVMPD vial 9-1-1
— University Police Services (@UPDSouth) February 13, 2020
The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.