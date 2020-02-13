2 arrested after armed robbery, police chase in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested two people Wednesday night after an armed robbery in the east valley that led to a police chase.

Las Vegas police block off Charleston Boulevard after a crash Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (RTC cameras)

Las Vegas police arrested two people Wednesday night after an armed robbery in the east valley that led to a police chase.

About 8 p.m., the two entered a business and “committed an armed robbery” on the 3600 block of East Flamingo Road before leaving in a car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said. He said the car struck another vehicle before both people got out and ran from pursuing officers in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard.

The first person was arrested shortly after the chase ended. The second person was arrested by 11 p.m., police said. Police searched for more than two hours.

Charleston between Honolulu Street and Sacramento Drive is closed while officers investigate, Ibarra said. It is expected to reopen by midnight.

Police said a minor injury was reported to the occupant inside the vehicle that was struck in the chase.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.