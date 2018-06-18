2 arrested in 8 salon burglaries in Las Vegas Valley

Henderson police on Saturday arrested two people in a monthslong string of salon burglaries, the department said in a release.

Kenneth McDougall, 50, and Jesenia Guerrero, 25 (Henderson Police Department)

Kenneth McDougall, 50, and Jesenia Guerrero, 25, are being held at the Henderson Detention Center where they face several counts each of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Police said the pair could face more charges as the investigation continues.

McDougall and Guerrero are suspected of burglarizing about eight Henderson salons between February and June, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, the investigation led police to the 1200 block of Vaughn Street, near Eastern and Washington avenues. Investigators saw McDougall driving away from the area and tried to stop his car, police said.

McDougall collided with four vehicles, including two police vehicles, and crashed into a home, causing a gas leak, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

Guerrero was arrested at the Vaughn Street home where investigators served a search warrant and found items related to the burglaries, police said.

Henderson police believe the pair are connected to burglaries in other jurisdictions.

