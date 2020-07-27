2 carjacking suspects in custody after crash in northeast Las Vegas

Two suspects are in custody after multiple carjackings led to a crash Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas, police said.

Two suspects are in custody after a string of crashes in northeast Las Vegas on Monday, July 27, 2020, police said. One crash involved the suspects in a vehicle colliding with a truck at Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two suspects are in custody after a string of crashes in northeast Las Vegas on Monday, July 27, 2020, police said. A tractor-trailer was found jackknifed along with a damaged SUV at Cheyenne Avenue and North Lamb Boulevard. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The string of incidents leading to the 9:50 a.m. crash at Lamb Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue started the night prior when two people stole a vehicle from a motorist at gunpoint on the 2000 block of Stewart Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson.

“Today, the victim called in and said they were tracking the vehicle via GPS,” Clarkson said Monday morning.

A police helicopter observed the vehicle from the air using the tip and started trailing it, police said. The pair then stopped and stole a second vehicle at East Oakey Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

“The suspects then got out of their vehicle and took another vehicle by force” in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Sacramento Drive, Clarkson said.

Police continued to track the third stolen vehicle, a small SUV, to the intersection of Lamb and Cheyenne. There, the SUV collided with an 18-wheeler, then slammed into a curb at the intersection.

Both suspects were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection at Lamb and Cheyenne remained closed Monday afternoon. Police also said they closed three other intersections: Colton Avenue and Lamb, Cheyenne and Ables Lane, and Lamb at Cartier Avenue.

