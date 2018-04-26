2 in custody after attempted robbery in Henderson

No one was injured Thursday morning in an attempted robbery in Henderson.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police responded about 12:30 a.m. to reports of an “unknown problem” at a home on Legacy Island Circle, near Pecos Road and Wigwam Parkway, according to Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams.

As officers arrived at the scene, they reported hearing gunshots in the area, Williams said. Police believe the shots were fired at the victim of an attempted robbery, not the officers.

After a search of the neighborhood, police arrested two people, he said.

Legacy Island Circle, Henderson, NV