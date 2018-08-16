2 jailed after allegedly robbing Henderson students

Two male suspects were arrested Thursday by Henderson police after they were accused of robbing two female Basic High School students who were walking to campus.

Basic High School. (Google Street View)

The students reported the robbery at the intersection of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. upon arriving at the school at 400 Palo Verde Drive, police spokesman Rod Pena said.

One of the females said one of the suspects displayed a weapon, thought to be a gun, and demanded their cellphones.

The school was briefly locked down Thursday morning as Clark County School District Police searched for a weapon. None was found, according to school police. But officers later recovered two BB guns, Pena said.

Officers were able to identify the suspects and take them into custody, Pena said. One of the suspects, a juvenile and student at Basic High School, was arrested on campus, Pena said. His name will not be released.

An adult male suspect was identified as 19-year-old Daveon Samuels, Pena said.

Both will face robbery charges, but Pena said it wasn’t clear if weapons charges would be added.

The stolen property was recovered and returned, he said.

