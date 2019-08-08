2 men sought in northwest Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are seeking two men involved in an armed robbery Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, on the 7500 block of North Cimarron Road, near Farm Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men involved in an armed robbery in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The men entered the business just after 4:35 a.m. Monday on the 7500 block of North Cimarron Road, near Farm Road, according to police. They displayed handguns and robbed an employee, according to police.

Cameras in the business caught the robbery on video.

The first suspect is a white male in his 20s or 30s, just under 6 feet and about 200 pounds. The other is a white male in his 50s or 60s, also just under 6 feet, with a skinny build.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

