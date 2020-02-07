2 sought in Henderson convenience store armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4750.

Police are seeking two men in connection to an armed robbery Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Speedee Mart, 75 S. Gibson Road, in Henderson. (Henderson Police Department)

Police are seeking this Nissan Altima in connection to an armed robbery Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Speedee Mart, 75 S. Gibson Road, in Henderson. (Henderson Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Henderson convenience store.

A man entered the Speedee Mart at 75 S. Gibson Road just before 9 a.m. Jan. 30, according to a Henderson Police Department release. He showed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.

One man appeared to be in his 30s, 5-foot-11 to 6-1, between 150 and 180 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie, dark sunglasses, blue jeans and white and black tennis shoes.

A second man appeared to be between 50 and 60 years old, 5-8 to 6-0, between 160 to 190 pounds, wearing all dark clothing and dark-colored tennis shoes, with what appears to be a “Dallas Cowboys” logo baseball hat.

They left in a dark-colored, newer model Nissan Altima that is missing a hubcap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4750, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

