2 sought in Henderson convenience store armed robbery
Police are searching for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a Henderson convenience store.
A man entered the Speedee Mart at 75 S. Gibson Road just before 9 a.m. Jan. 30, according to a Henderson Police Department release. He showed a firearm and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
One man appeared to be in his 30s, 5-foot-11 to 6-1, between 150 and 180 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie, dark sunglasses, blue jeans and white and black tennis shoes.
A second man appeared to be between 50 and 60 years old, 5-8 to 6-0, between 160 to 190 pounds, wearing all dark clothing and dark-colored tennis shoes, with what appears to be a “Dallas Cowboys” logo baseball hat.
They left in a dark-colored, newer model Nissan Altima that is missing a hubcap.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-267-4750, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
