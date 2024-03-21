2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business

Police say the pair of men took between $150,000 and $300,000 in merchandise in a robbery at a local business late last year.

Police are seeking two men in connection with a robbery and assault at a business late last year in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The men entered the store Dec. 14 near the 9400 block of West Flamingo Road, near South Fort Apache Road, and punched and hit the employee before taking between $150,000 and $300,000 in merchandise, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The men are between 25 and 35 years old. One is described as 6-feet with an average build, wearing an Amazon vest, tan pants, fishing hat, face mask, white gloves and pattern, Converse-type shoes. The other has a heavy-set build and was wearing a yellow traffic vest over a long, black-sleeve shirt, black skull cap, face mask and black gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or email robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702- 385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.