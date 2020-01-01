2 sought in robbery of east Las Vegas Valley business

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are looking for a man and woman in connection to an armed robbery Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, on the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with an armed robbery of a business Thursday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The two entered the business just after 10:20 a.m. on the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard and ordered everyone to the ground., according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The man shot in the direction of the victims as he began to leave with undisclosed items.

The male suspect is described as a black man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants with a white stripe down the pant leg, and black shoes. He was armed with a large-framed firearm.

The woman, also black and approximately 5 feet tall, was wearing a beanie over her head, a white rag over her face, a camouflage jacket and light colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.