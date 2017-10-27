2 suspects on loose after Boulder Station purse snatching

One person is in custody and police are searching for two others after a Thursday night robbery at Boulder Station.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said three people stole a woman’s purse just before midnight Thursday in the parking lot of Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway.

One person was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, Kisfalvi said, but two others are still on the loose.

4111 Boulder Highway Las Vegas, Nevada