Robberies

2 suspects on loose after Boulder Station purse snatching

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2017 - 3:21 am
 

One person is in custody and police are searching for two others after a Thursday night robbery at Boulder Station.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said three people stole a woman’s purse just before midnight Thursday in the parking lot of Boulder Station, 4111 Boulder Highway.

One person was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, Kisfalvi said, but two others are still on the loose.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

