3 in custody, several hurt after Las Vegas robbery attempt ends in crash

Three people have been taken into custody and multiple people were injured Wednesday after a police pursuit ended with a two-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Accused killer in Circus Circus slayings takes the stand in death penalty case

Police say ‘trick roller’ stole $125K Rolex from man she met at Strip hotel bar

Police investigate a two-vehicle crash after a robbery attempt Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, on Cheyenne Avenue near Whispering Willow Lane in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

Three people have been taken into custody and multiple people were injured Wednesday after a police pursuit ended with a two-vehicle crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The initial call of an attempted robbery came in just before 8:10 a.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Multiple subjects attempted to take items from a victim using a weapon in the area of G Street and McWilliams Avenue and fled prior to officers arriving.

The suspects were observed driving near U.S. Highway 95 and Jones Boulevard. A vehicle pursuit was initiated, and the suspects fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

At some point, the vehicle collided with another car near Cheyenne Avenue and Whispering Willow Lane.

Three individuals were taken into custody. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported multiple persons to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. This is an ongoing investigation, and police request that the public avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.