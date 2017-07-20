3 indicted in connection to Las Vegas cellphone store robberies

A series of cellphone store robberies in Las Vegas led to the indictment of two men and one woman Wednesday, according to Nevada’s Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Myhre.

Mobile phone (Thinkstock)

Rushard Burton, 23, Erica Caldwell, 22, and Kejon Ward, 23, face robbery charges in the robberies that occurred across the Las Vegas Valley from March 18 to June 5, Myhre said in the statement. Cellphone stores included locations in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

According to the indictment, Burton, Caldwell, and Ward “conspired together to commit robbery by means of threatened force, physical violence, and fear of injury.” The three suspects brandished a gun in each robbery, leading to charges of using and carrying a firearm, Myhre said.

The case is a joint investigation by the FBI, the North Las Vegas, Metropolitan and Henderson police departments.

