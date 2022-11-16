3 sought in armed robbery in southeast Las Vegas Valley
Police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an armed robbery committed Monday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
Police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an armed robbery committed Monday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.
The crime occurred just before 11 p.m. at a business near Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The woman is about 5-foot-5 and in her 20s. She has a heavy build and was wearing prescription glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.
The men also were described as having heavy builds. One was last seen wearing a black shirt, and the other was wearing a green T-shirt over a blue hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone with information may call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.