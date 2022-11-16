3 sought in armed robbery in southeast Las Vegas Valley

Police are searching for two men and a woman in connection with an armed robbery committed Monday in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

Police are seeking three people in connection with an armed robbery committed on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at a business near Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas.

The crime occurred just before 11 p.m. at a business near Boulder Highway and South Nellis Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman is about 5-foot-5 and in her 20s. She has a heavy build and was wearing prescription glasses, a gray hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

The men also were described as having heavy builds. One was last seen wearing a black shirt, and the other was wearing a green T-shirt over a blue hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s commercial robbery unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

