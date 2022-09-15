3 sought in central Las Vegas Valley robbery

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident can contact Metro’s South Central Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8639.

Police are seeking the public’s aid in identifying three people involved in a robbery committed Sunday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery was committed just after 9:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of East Karen Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Two men were seen leaving on foot eastbound on Karen while a woman left in the vehicle they had arrived in, also eastbound on Karen.

One man had a thin build with short dark hair and a beard and mustache and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with an unknown design, black basketball-type shorts and black shoes.

The second man also had a thin to medium build and was last seen wearing a black shirt with the Rugrats logo, black pants and red shoes.

The woman had long braids pulled into a bun and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra with a Wendy’s T-shirt over her head, black leggings and black Crocs-type shoes.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident or the suspects is urged to contact Metro’s South Central Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

