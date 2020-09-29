3 sought in string of armed robberies in southeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio responsible for a string of armed robberies in the Las Vegas Valley in September.

Two of the three suspects wanted in a string of southeast Las Vegas Valley armed robberies are seen in undated surveillance video. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

One of the three suspects wanted in a string of southeast Las Vegas Valley armed robberies are seen in undated surveillance video. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

One of the three suspects wanted in a string of southeast Las Vegas Valley armed robberies are seen in undated surveillance video. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio responsible for a string of armed robberies in the Las Vegas Valley in September.

“During the month of September, the three pictured suspects have committed a series of armed robberies to businesses located in the southeast part of the Las Vegas Valley,” police said. “The suspects enter the businesses, approach the victim, produce a firearm and demand money from the register.”

The first suspect is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, approximately 20 to 30 years old. The second and third suspects are described only as Black males. One was wearing a gray and black hoodie with black pants while another was wearing a black jacket, black pants and red shoes.

If you have information on the identity of the suspects you are urged to call police at 702-828-3591. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.