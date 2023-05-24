$750K in jewelry stolen by housekeeper from Strip hotel room, police say

Amanda Melendez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A Vdara housekeeper allegedly stole more than half a million dollars worth of jewelry from a hotel room, police said.

Amanda Melendez, 28, is facing charges of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary and residential burglary, court records show.

On May 7 at around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a room at the Vdara where three people were staying. They reported coming back into their room after requesting housekeeping and seeing their bags inside out, beds half-made and cleaning supplies left behind, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said that 14 items, including Rolex watches, diamond chains and a gold ring, were missing. According to the report, the jewelry missing was worth a total of $768,400.

Melendez was questioned by police based on Vdara housekeeping records that showed she had used a key assigned to the room where the jewelry was stolen.

According to the report, a person in custody at the Nevada Department of Corrections called Melendez while she was cleaning the room. On the call she described seeing a Rolex and other jewelry and asking the person if she should take it.

Police said that Melendez had been in contact with the person in custody since October and that their correspondence showed they appeared to be in a relationship. The inmate’s name was redacted by police.

Melendez was booked into custody on May 15. She posted bail and is due in court on June 20.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.