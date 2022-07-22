113°F
Ancient Torah stolen from Las Vegas Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
(Metropolitan Police Department)
(Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are investigating the theft of an ancient Torah from a Strip resort last month.

Police said in a press release Friday afternoon that the grand larceny took place on June 12 at a hotel in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

“Detectives were advised the victim had left his ancient Torah inside of the convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue,” police said. “The Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8 and had remained in that location until it was taken by an unknown individual on June 12.”

Video surveillance shows a man walking through the property pulling a suitcase on wheels, but police have not been able to identify him. Police did not immediately release the name of the resort where the theft happened.

The man is described as white, 25 to 35 years old, about 5-feet-11 to 6-2 tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a green shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3204. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

