Armed man sought after Henderson bank robbery

Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said that male suspect robbed a bank on the 600 block of Mall Ring Circle at 12:10 p.m. on Monday.

Henderson police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating an armed bank robbery Monday afternoon next to the Galleria Mall.

Police said that the man may have exposed a firearm in his waistband as he demanded money from a bank teller.

The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of currency.

No one was injured during the robbery, Pena said.

Police were still investigating the incident Monday afternoon, Pena said.

