Armed robber gets cash from western Las Vegas Valley business

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected in an armed robbery Wednesday night in the western valley.

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who robbed a western valley business on Feb. 3, 2021. (Las Vegas police)

According to a news release, about 9:20 p.m. a man in his late 20s entered a business near the 7000 block of Vegas Drive, pointed a firearm at an employee and demanded money from the cash registers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.