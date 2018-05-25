Armed robber targets 2 7-Elevens in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who robbed two 7-Eleven convenience stores in western Las Vegas early Friday morning.

(Google)

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Branden Clarkson, the suspect was armed and made off with an untold amount of money from the two convenience stores.

The first robbery took place shortly after 1 a.m., and the second occurred about 15 minutes later.

The robber targeted the 7-Elevens on the 2500 block of South Rainbow Boulevard and on the 4900 block of West Spring Mountain Road.

Clarkson said the suspect might be driving a silver hatchback or SUV.