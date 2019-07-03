Armed robbers targeting west Las Vegas fireworks stands

Police are alerting the public and operators of charity fireworks operations to be aware of suspects who have used a firearm to rob several stands in west Las Vegas.

A silver, 4-door sedan with black rims, sunroof and rear spoiler used in several armed robberies of West Charleston Boulevard charity fireworks stands. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A dark gray SUV used in several armed robberies of West Charleston Boulevard charity fireworks stands. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are alerting the public and operators of charity fireworks operations to be aware of suspects who have used a firearm to rob stands in west Las Vegas.

Several West Charleston Boulevard stands have been victims since July 1, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

In each event, a vehicle has pulled up to a firework stand before one or two Hispanic men exited the vehicle, confronting the victims with a firearm. The Hispanic men have demand money before re-entering the vehicle and driving off at a high rate of speed.

No persons have been injured, and an undisclosed amount of money has been stolen.

Suspect 1 has been described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25, with a medium to heavy build and several facial piercings.

Suspect 2 has been described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25, with a medium to heavy build.

Vehicle 1 is a silver 4-door sedan with black rims, sunroof and rear spoiler.

Vehicle 2 is a dark gray SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.