Armed robbers targeting west Las Vegas fireworks stands
Police are alerting the public and operators of charity fireworks operations to be aware of suspects who have used a firearm to rob several stands in west Las Vegas.
Police are alerting the public and operators of charity fireworks operations to be aware of suspects who have used a firearm to rob stands in west Las Vegas.
Several West Charleston Boulevard stands have been victims since July 1, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
In each event, a vehicle has pulled up to a firework stand before one or two Hispanic men exited the vehicle, confronting the victims with a firearm. The Hispanic men have demand money before re-entering the vehicle and driving off at a high rate of speed.
No persons have been injured, and an undisclosed amount of money has been stolen.
Suspect 1 has been described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25, with a medium to heavy build and several facial piercings.
Suspect 2 has been described as a Hispanic man, 20 to 25, with a medium to heavy build.
Vehicle 1 is a silver 4-door sedan with black rims, sunroof and rear spoiler.
Vehicle 2 is a dark gray SUV.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.