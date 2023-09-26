91°F
Robberies

Armed robbery in southwest Las Vegas Valley investigated

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 1:28 pm
 
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on the 970 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, on the 9700 block of Russell Road in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery Friday in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just before 11:10 p.m. on the 9700 block of Russell Road, near South Grand Canyon Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He is about 6-feet-3 with a heavy build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, dark sweatpants, gray shoes and a black-and-white bandana over his face.

Anyone with information can call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

