Armed robbery of southeast Las Vegas Valley bank investigated

Wells Fargo at 10475 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas (Google Maps)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery of a bank in the southeast Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered Wells Fargo at 10475 S. Decatur Blvd., near West Cactus Avenue, just before noon, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

With his face concealed by a mask, he flashed a weapon, demanded and received cash, and left.

The man was white, Hadfield said, but no other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.