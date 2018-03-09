Arrests made in ‘bear spray’ robbery of Elko gambling parlor

Police say two men have been arrested and an investigation is continuing after a storefront gambling parlor robbery last week in which patrons and employees were disabled with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray.

James Squires and Tony Pressler. Elko Police.

ELKO — Police say two men have been arrested and an investigation is continuing after a storefront gambling parlor robbery last week in which patrons and employees were disabled with a noxious substance believed to be bear spray.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that 36-year-old Tony Pressler of Spring Creek was arrested early Thursday at Stockmen’s Casino in Elko on robbery, burglary, theft and conspiracy charges.

James Squires, 33, of Elko was arrested Wednesday on a probation violation and similar criminal charges in the robbery.

The men also face arson charges stemming from a car fire in a residential area shortly after the early morning robbery on March 2 at the Dotty’s Casino off Mountain City Highway.

Elko police Lt. Mike Palhegyi says the Elko County sheriff’s office and Nevada Gaming Control Board agents are still investigating.