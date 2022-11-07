67°F
Robberies

Assisted living facility employee accused of stealing from elderly residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2022 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated November 7, 2022 - 4:12 pm
Tami Friend (Metropolitan Police Department)
A Las Vegas woman was arrested Sunday and accused of stealing from residents of an assisted living facility, police said.

Tami Friend, 41, was booked on three counts of theft over $5,000, exploiting an older or vulnerable person and using another person’s identification, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“While working at an assisted living facility, she was stealing residents’ personal information, and using it for personal purchases,” the statement read.

Police asked anyone with more information to call Metro at 702-828-3483.

Further details on the allegations were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

