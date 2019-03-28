Boulder City police looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery

The Boulder City Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Wednesday morning.
About 11:45 a.m., police received reports of an attempted robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, 412 Nevada Highway, near Arizona Street, according to a police department news release.
The suspect was wearing gray clothing and was last seen on foot heading north on Avenue B toward Colorado Street, the release said.
If anyone has information relating to this case, please contact Detective Mark DuBois at 702-293-9274 or the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224, extension 1.
