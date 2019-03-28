Boulder City police looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery

The Boulder City Police Department is looking for this man in connection with an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday, March 28, 2019. (Boulder City Police Department)

The Boulder City Police Department is looking for this man in connection with an attempted bank robbery on Wednesday, March 28, 2019. (Boulder City Police Department)

The Boulder City Police Department is searching for a man who attempted to rob a bank Wednesday morning.

About 11:45 a.m., police received reports of an attempted robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, 412 Nevada Highway, near Arizona Street, according to a police department news release.

The suspect was wearing gray clothing and was last seen on foot heading north on Avenue B toward Colorado Street, the release said.

If anyone has information relating to this case, please contact Detective Mark DuBois at 702-293-9274 or the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224, extension 1.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jt errones@reviewjournal.com or 7 02-383-0256. Follow @ JessATerrones on Twitter.

412 Nevada Highway, boulder city, nv