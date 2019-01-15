Boy robbed at gunpoint in east Las Vegas, police say

A boy was tackled and robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A boy was tackled and robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

He was robbed about 6 a.m. by a man on the 6700 block of Cherry Grove Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and Owens Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

O’Callaghan i3 Learn Academy, at nearby 1450 Radwick Drive, released a letter Tuesday stating that three of their students were robbed at gunpoint while on their way to school. Hadfield said Tuesday morning’s robbery involved one boy.

The man got out of an SUV, tackled the boy, robbed him and drove off, Hadfield said. He is still at large.

The boy didn’t report any injuries, Hadfield said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.