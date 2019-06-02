Burglary suspect holed up inside home in western Las Vegas

SWAT team officers have been called to a home in the east valley where a burglary suspect is refusing to exit Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are responding to a barricade situation in the west valley, where a burglary suspect is refusing to leave a home.

Officers were called about 6:10 p.m. to the 3900 block of Windandsea Street, near West Flamingo Road and South Durango Drive, after a report of a burglary, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas said. A man entered the home and has refused to leave.

The burglary suspect is alone inside the home, Beas said. SWAT team members have been called to the scene.

The man was still inside the home about 9:30 p.m., he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.