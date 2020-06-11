Business robbed June 4 in east Las Vegas Valley

A strong-arm robbery took place at a business in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on June 4, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Police released this picture of a suspect in a strong-arm robbery that took place June 4 at a business in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. (Las Vegas police)

A strong-arm robbery took place at a business in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on June 4, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

About 11:54 a.m., a robbery occurred at the business. A suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 150-160 pounds, with short hair and a chinstrap-style beard.

He was last seen wearing a gold chain necklace and a Los Angeles Angels lanyard, police said. He also has tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.