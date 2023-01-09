Caesars Palace robbery leads to arrest, police say

A 37-year-old man was jailed after a reported armed robbery at the Las Vegas Strip casino, according to police.

The porte-cochere at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A 37-year-old man was arrested after a reported armed robbery early Monday morning at Caesars Palace, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a robbery at around 12:06 a.m. in the 3500 Block of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

James Booth faces a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

No further details were released.

Since November, at least four casinos off the Las Vegas Strip have also been hit by robberies.

