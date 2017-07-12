Carjacking at gunpoint reported at south Las Vegas high school

A man carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of Sierra Vista High School late Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened about 7:45 p.m. at Sierra Vista High School, 8100 W. Robindale Road, near Durango Drive and Warm Springs, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

Rogers said the woman was in her car at the school when the man walked up, pointed a gun at her face, then stole her vehicle, and her purse and phone, which were inside the car.

The woman was not hurt, and as of late Tuesday the man was not in custody. No other information was available; police continue to investigate.

