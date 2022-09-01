105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Robberies

Convenience store robbery near UNLV under investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2022 - 1:22 pm
 
Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near the UNLV camp ...
Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, near the UNLV campus in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Thursday morning near the UNLV campus.

The incident occurred just after 2:40 a.m. at a convenience store on the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The robber entered the store and demanded money from the victim.

He is between 18 and 22 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-0 with a slim build, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department’s Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
Body of missing North Las Vegas man found in cave
2
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$153K slots jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
3
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
4
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
17 early-morning burglaries connected to 1 group, police say
5
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
WSOP Main Event champ disputes claim he owes winnings percentage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST