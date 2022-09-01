Convenience store robbery near UNLV under investigation

Police are seeking a man in connection to a robbery Thursday morning near the UNLV campus.

The incident occurred just after 2:40 a.m. at a convenience store on the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The robber entered the store and demanded money from the victim.

He is between 18 and 22 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-0 with a slim build, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department’s Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.