Couple hospitalized, Tesla stolen in central valley home invasion

Two people were hospitalized after a violent home invasion and robbery Wednesday morning in the central valley.

Police are investigating an incident that occurred early Wednesday morning at a house on Holbrook Street in the central valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called about 1:15 a.m. to a home on the 5300 block of Holbrook Drive, near Flamingo and Lindell roads, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Three men armed with knives broke into the home and attacked the homeowner, who is in his 70s, and his wife, who is in her 60s, Gordon said.

Another man in his 90s was inside the home during the robbery, Gordon said, but was not harmed.

The robbers took items from the home and stole the couple’s 2017 Tesla Model S. As they fled in the Tesla, the vehicle struck the homeowner and dragged him across the driveway, Gordon said. He suffered a cut to his head.

The couple was hospitalized and both are expected to survive, Gordon said.

Police are still searching for the three robbers and the stolen Tesla.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.