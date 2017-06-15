Description leads to arrest of Las Vegas robbery suspect

Lester Eugene Rhone, 62 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected of robbing a 76-year-old woman in the central valley Wednesday was taken into custody thanks to the woman’s thorough description, Las Vegas police said.

A man entered the woman’s house on the 1700 block of North Jones Boulevard through the front door, which was closed but unlocked, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He forced the woman onto a couch and held a pillow over her face, but she broke free and ran.

Police said the man grabbed her and demanded she give him money from her purse, then fled out the front door after she gave it to him.

The woman called police and gave an “excellent description” of the robber. Officers en route to the scene stopped 62-year-old Lester Eugene Rhone at an intersection near the woman’s house. Police said they found an item from the woman’s home on his person as well as clothing that matched the woman’s description of the robber.

“This case serves as an excellent reminder of the importance of being a ‘good witness,’ ” Metro said in a release. “Because of the good description provided by the victim and the quick response by officers, a very violent suspect is now in custody.”

Rhone is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces charges of attempted murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, coercion with force, burglary, and battery to commit robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Metro’s Bolden Area Command investigations section at 702-828-3851 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

