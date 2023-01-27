44°F
Robberies

Henderson home invasion suspects arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2023 - 7:54 pm
 
Derrick Roberts, left, and Raven Queen. (Henderson Police Department)
Derrick Roberts, left, and Raven Queen. (Henderson Police Department)

Two people were arrested on charges of attempted murder in connection with a Henderson home invasion.

Police said Thursday that five people were suspected of being involved in a Jan. 12 shooting in the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court.

At around 3 a.m., two people made forced entry into the victim’s home. They were confronted and there was an exchange of gunfire. The victim was taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening, the Henderson Police Department said at the time.

Raven Queen, 28, and Derrick Roberts, 26, were arrested and face charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and home invasion, according to Henderson police.

Jail records show Queen was booked into custody on Tuesday and Roberts was booked on Thursday. As of Thursday night, both remained in custody.

Three minors were charged with the same counts, police said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

