Henderson police ask for help in finding bank robbery suspect

The suspect walked into a bank about 11:35 a.m. Tuesday at 1440 Paseo Verde Parkway, near Stephanie Street, according to a Henderson Police Department release.

Henderson detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said robbed a bank July 17, 2018. (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

He showed a teller a note that said he was armed and wanted money, and made off with an unknown amount of cash, police said. Nobody was injured.

Police described the man as black, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighing between 165 and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a picture of the furry character Gizmo from the movie “Gremlins,” a black long-sleeved shirt underneath the T-shirt, a gray hat and sunglasses.

Detectives asked anybody with information to call police at 702-267-4911 or 311. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

