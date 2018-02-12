Henderson police looking for a suspected bank robber

Police said he made away with an undisclosed amount of money before Henderson Police Department officers arrived.

At about 12:20 p.m. on Feb. 4, the man passed a note demanding money to a bank teller inside the U.S. Bank at 2511 Anthem Village Drive. Police said he made away with an undisclosed amount of money before Henderson Police Department officers arrived.

The 5-foot-7 black man weighs between 175 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 702-267- 4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

