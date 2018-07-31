Henderson police searching for pair of bank robbers

Two men robbed the bank at the 700 block of North Valle Verde Drive early Tuesday, handing separate bank tellers notes demanding money and implying they had weapons, police said.

Henderson police are looking for two men who robbed a bank late Tuesday morning.

Police received a call around 11:40 a.m. indicating that a bank at the 700 block of North Valle Verde Drive had been robbed, said Henderson Police Department spokesperson Rod Pena. Two men approached separate bank tellers and passed them notes demanding money and implying they had weapons, he said.

If the men had weapons they did not display them, Pena said.

The tellers gave the men an undisclosed amount of money and the pair fled on foot, he said. There were no injuries.

Police detectives were continuing to investigate the incident, he said.

